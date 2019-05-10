2 youth drown in Udhampur, probe initiated

Two youth drowned while attempting to save their companion at Birmah Nallah in district on Thursday afternoon, police said.

"In a bid to save their companion, two youth died due to drowning on Thursday afternoon at Birmah Nallah in The other boy is in a safe condition," of Police told ANI.

Soon after learning about the incident, locals raised alarm and tried to save the three. While one was saved, two lost their lives in the incident, police said.

The deceased were identified as and Suraj Kumar, both residents of Adarsh Colony in Udhampur.

The bodies were handed over to the deceased's family after conducting post-mortem at

An FIR has been registered in the case and further investigation is underway.

