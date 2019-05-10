Cyclone Fani: Registration dates for JEE Advanced exam extended till May 14

Consequent upon the severe affecting Bhubaneswar, and some other coastal cities of Odisha, the (HRD) has extended the last date of registration for JEE (Advanced) 2019 Examination to May 14.

The same was communicated to the (SRC) of Odisha, Bishnupada Sethi by the HRD on Thursday.

Chief had on Tuesday urged Human Resource Development (HRD) to postpone JEE (Advanced) 2019 by at least 10 days in the aftermath of

The Ministry had also expressed its desire to create an facility at IIT for the benefit of the students, who do not have access to the internet due to the extreme cyclone.

"I am happy to mention that in honour of the same, the Institute has established a special help desk since yesterday (8th May) morning at the permanent campus of IIT to facilitate of the qualified candidates" the letter by the HRD to SRC stated.

The Institute is arranging daily bus service from the city to and back, from May 8 itself for the convenience of the students.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)