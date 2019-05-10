JUST IN
Business Standard

Notorious criminal Girish arrested by Mangaluru police

ANI  |  General News 

A notorious criminal named Girish has been arrested, a statement by police said.

Girish is an accused in six cases including three murder cases.

According to police, the city police team had gone to arrest him after receiving a complaint from the public.

However, Girish attacked one police constable with a dagger. Police fired in self-defence which left his leg injured. Later, the police arrested him.

First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 06:47 IST

