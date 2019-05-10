Notorious criminal Girish arrested by Mangaluru police

-
A notorious criminal named Girish has been arrested, a statement by police said.
Girish is an accused in six cases including three murder cases.
According to police, the city police team had gone to arrest him after receiving a complaint from the public.
However, Girish attacked one police constable with a dagger. Police fired in self-defence which left his leg injured. Later, the police arrested him.
