Notorious criminal Girish arrested by Mangaluru police

A notorious criminal named has been arrested, a statement by police said.

is an accused in six cases including three murder cases.

According to police, the city police team had gone to arrest him after receiving a complaint from the public.

However, attacked one with a dagger. Police fired in self-defence which left his leg injured. Later, the police arrested him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)