23-year-old boy jumps between two coaches of the metro, loses life

A 23-year-old man committed suicide at Civil Lines Metro Station on Tuesday in Delhi. The victim, identified as Nitin, allegedly jumped on the tracks and was run over by a speeding train, officials said.
"Delay in service from Vishwavidyalaya towards Kashmere Gate due to a passenger on track at Civil Lines," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted in the afternoon.
The man's body was severed into two after being run over by the moving train.
The victim was a resident of North Delhi's Burari. A train operator spotted his body and informed the station controller.
Police Control Room and Delhi Metro Rail Police Station of Kashmiri Gate rushed to the spot.
The body was retrieved with the help of sweeper and was sent to a mortuary in the Tis Hazar area.
