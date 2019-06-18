23-year-old boy jumps between two coaches of the metro, loses life

A 23-year-old man committed suicide at on Tuesday in The victim, identified as Nitin, allegedly jumped on the tracks and was run over by a speeding train, officials said.

"Delay in service from Vishwavidyalaya towards Kashmere Gate due to a passenger on track at Civil Lines," Metro Rail Corporation tweeted in the afternoon.

The man's body was severed into two after being run over by the moving train.

The victim was a resident of North Delhi's Burari. A train operator spotted his body and informed the

Police Control Room and Metro Rail Police Station of Kashmiri Gate rushed to the spot.

The body was retrieved with the help of and was sent to a mortuary in the Tis Hazar area.

