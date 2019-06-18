Assam: BSF personnel perform yoga asanas at Brahmaputra river basin

-
Ahead of the International Yoga Day, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel performed several yoga asanas, near Border outpost (BOP) Takkamari on the bank of river Brahmaputra in Assam.
The BSF personnel relentlessly perform their duties, carry border management and practice regular yoga asanas to keep themselves fit.
There are almost 17 BOPs in Takkamari where BSF personnel survives without any basic amenities like electricity, road connectivity, potable water, and medical facility. These BPOs are situated near the Brahmaputra basin in Assam.
During the rainy season, the Brahmaputra, at spate, turns ferocious, rising up to 30 meters, swelling into a 40-kilometer wide riverbed. It causes major havoc and washes away BOPs situated near it, leaving behind a trail of devastation forcing the BOPs to be shifted on big launches.
BOP Takkamari has been facing acute soil erosion due to the continuous rising water level of river Brahmaputra.
