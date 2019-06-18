Ruckus in Maharashtra Legislative Council over 'Budget leak' on Twitter

A ruckus was created in the i.e. in Assembly on Tuesday when it's of Opposition alleged that the details of the Budget were leaked from the official account of even before it was presented in the House.

The Opposition disrupted the Budget presentation in the by Legislature is a bicameral legislature, with and as two Houses. While Mungantivar presented the Budget in Assembly, Kesarkar presented it in the

Following the ruckus, Legislative Council adjourned the House for 10 minutes. However, when it was resumed, BJP's said he would move a no-confidence motion.

"This is the first time in the history of the House that when a is giving his speech he has been interrupted with false allegations... I would like to move a no-confidence motion against the Opposition today," said Patil.

Later on, the Opposition staged a walk-out and Budget was presented in the House without the Opposition being present.

Meantime, clarified in the that the first tweet was made at 2.16 pm while the Budget speech started at 2 pm. He said that he had not seen any tweet before the start of the Budget speech.

"In Central government Budget and PMO tweets, there is a gap of 2 to 3 minutes. New technology has come and Opposition parties should understand this. This is a misunderstanding by the Opposition party," said Fadnavis in the House.

"The Opposition parties' leaders can target us on so they must understand this technology. No Budget has been leaked at all, I request them to listen carefully to the second part of the Budget," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)