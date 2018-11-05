Indian diaspora enjoys reputation of being peace-loving community: VP in Malawi

M Venkaiah on Sunday said that the Indian diaspora enjoys a reputation of being a peace-loving community.

While addressing the Indian community here, said, "I am happy that the Indian community enjoys a reputation of being a peace-loving community and has been able to assimilate well with the locals."

Hailing the contribution of the diaspora in the economic activities of Malawi, the underlined that the community has made significant contributions in the African nation.

"I am happy to note that you have made a significant contribution to finding a place of leadership, in the economic activities of the country. Some of you have attained positions of excellence, in your respective professions. Your strong and wider involvement in economic activities of is noteworthy, " he said.

Vice President underlined that "the Indian cultural heritage kept alive various Indian festivals celebrated with full religious fervour and with the participation of the entire community".

Terming the Indian community in as 'cultural ambassadors', the Vice President lauded the diaspora for its achievements and making proud. He further urged the community to continue their mission of carrying the country's message in their interactions with others across the

"You are India's and the sees you as the representatives of Indian values and way of life. I am happy that many of you have done proud," Vice President Naidu stated.

Underscoring the importance of sharing and caring, which he said is the core of Indian philosophy, the Vice President added, "Please keep building bridges of understanding and empathy as you have been doing, for so many decades. Share your prosperity with your brothers and sisters and make them partners in progress."

He extended an invitation to the Indian community to attend the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in January next year.

Earlier, the Vice President arrived in Lilongwe, on the last leg of his tour to the African continent, and was received by Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Malawi, Dr. and other officials, after wrapping up his bilateral engagements in

Vice President Naidu is slated to hold talks with the Malawi leadership on various ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation before departing for on November 5.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)