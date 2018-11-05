US issued strongest sanctions on Iran ever: Trump

-
With just a few hours before the sanctions on Iran comes into effect, United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said that his administration has issued the strongest sanctions ever on the Middle East country.
Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump was quoted by CNN saying, "The Iran sanctions are very strong. We'll see what happens with Iran (after that). But, they are not doing very well. It's a big difference since I have been in office."
He added, "When I came to office, if you go a day before, it looked like Iran would take over the Middle East. And now nobody's talking about that. Iran sanctions will go into effect and they are strongest sanctions that our country has ever issued."
Earlier on Friday, tweeted a "Game of Thrones" image of himself with the words "sanctions are coming".
The White House confirmed the re-imposition of toughest sanctions on Iran, which were lifted by former president Barack Obama under the 2015 nuclear deal.
Washington imposed the sanctions on Tehran's shipping, financial and energy sectors and will also target the crude oil exports of the country.
The Iran nuclear deal was signed between six countries - Iran, US, Britain, Germany, Russia, France and China. Trump, however, walked out of the pact in May, terming it as the "worst ever deal" and reinstated sanctions citing Iran's alleged support to state terrorism and Middle East uprisings.
The Trump administration will also penalise countries for importing oil and foreign companies that do business with certain Iranian entities.
