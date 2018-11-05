US issued strongest sanctions on Iran ever: Trump

With just a few hours before the sanctions on comes into effect, on Sunday said that his administration has issued the strongest sanctions ever on the country.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump was quoted by saying, "The sanctions are very strong. We'll see what happens with (after that). But, they are not doing very well. It's a big difference since I have been in office."

He added, "When I came to office, if you go a day before, it looked like Iran would take over the And now nobody's talking about that. Iran sanctions will go into effect and they are strongest sanctions that our country has ever issued."

Earlier on Friday, tweeted a "Game of Thrones" image of himself with the words "sanctions are coming".

The confirmed the re-imposition of toughest sanctions on Iran, which were lifted by former under the 2015 nuclear deal.

imposed the sanctions on Tehran's shipping, financial and and will also target the exports of the country.

The Iran nuclear deal was signed between six countries - Iran, US, Britain, Germany, Russia, and Trump, however, walked out of the pact in May, terming it as the "worst ever deal" and reinstated sanctions citing Iran's alleged support to state terrorism and uprisings.

The will also penalise countries for importing and foreign companies that do business with certain Iranian entities.

