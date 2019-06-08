25 MLAs take oath as ministers in Jagan's Cabinet

Twenty-five legislators were sworn-in as ministers in the cabinet of YS Jaganmohan on Saturday, nine days after he took over as

governor ESL Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers including at a simple function at the state secretariat in Velagapudi here. was also present at the event.

The MLAs sworn in as ministers are Dharmana Krishna das, Botsa Satyanarayana , Pamula , Muttamsetti , Kurasala Kannababu , Pilli , Pinipe Viswaroop , (Alla Nani) , Cherakuvada Sriranganatha Raju , Taneti Vanita , Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao (Kodali Nani), Perni Venkatramaiah (Perni Nani) , Velampalli , Mekathoti Sucharita , Mopidevi Venkata Ramana , Balineni Srinivas , Adimulapu Suresh , Poboyina , Mekapati Gowtham Reddy , Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, K Narayana Swami , Buggana , Gunnuru Jayaram, Amzad Basha Shaik Bepari , Malagundla Sankar Narayana

Only two ministers, Mekapati Gowtham Reddy and Adimulapu Suresh took the oath in English.

YS on Friday held a meeting of legislative party. During the meeting, he announced that 25 ministers will take charge on Saturday.He also announced that his cabinet will comprise five Ministers from five different communities -- SC, ST, OBC, Minority and Kapu.

In the Assembly election, Reddy's YSRCP got an absolute majority by winning 151 out of 175 seats.

On May 30, the took oath as the of Andhra Pradesh since its bifurcation.

