Husband, wife brutally murdered in UP's Prayagraj

In a horrifying incident, a man and his wife were brutally murdered by unidentified persons in Lal Khatun village of Uttar Pradesh's district.

" and his wife were sleeping with their children on the terrace. It was his brother's house. Some unidentified individuals entered the house by breaking the door lock and killed them," the police said on Saturday.

The victim's brother found the dead bodies when he came home to arrange fodder and water for the animals and called the police.

On questions of a potential robbery, the said, "Door locks and Almirah were broken and the place was littered but something can only be said after we take the family members' statements."

The incident took place in station jurisdiction.

The police have asked the family members to file a complaint. The police will then file an FIR, begin the investigation and send the bodies for post mortem.

