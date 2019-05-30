251 cadets take part in convocation ceremony of 136th National Defence Academy course

The passing out parade of the 136th course of the Defence Academy (NDA) was held here on Thursday. of Air Staff, Marshal Dhanoa, was the guest at the event.

A total of 251 cadets, including seven cadets from friendly countries, took part in the parade.

Battalion Cadet Adjutant K Sahu won the Commandant's Silver Medal and Chief of Army Staff trophy for standing first in the

Battalion Cadet Captain SKS Chauhan got the Commandant's Silver Medal and Chief of Naval Staff trophy for standing first in Computer

Battalion Cadet Captain A Kumar bagged the Commandant's Silver Medal and the Chief of Air Staff trophy for standing first in Arts stream.

