Happy over Modi's oath, West Bengal 'chaiwala' offers free tea

A 'chaiwala' in West Bengal's is distributing tea for free to express his happiness as will take oath for the second term on Thursday evening.

" ji is taking oath as for the second time. I have deep affection for BJP since 1999 when was the I am happily distributing tea for free as today is going to take the oath as the Prime Minister," Nand Lal Sunar, the tea seller told ANI.

Local people flock to Sunar's tea shop here to have tea without paying anything.

In Birbhum, 31 priests performed Yagya at hours before Modi's swearing-in at 7 pm in the forecourt of the

will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the function.

Leaders from all BIMSTEC ( for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) member-states have confirmed their attendance for the event.

The bloc's member nations include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and besides

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)