JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of destabilizing state governments of opposition parties
Business Standard

Delhi: Woman falls from 4th floor, dies

ANI  |  General News 

A 55-year-old woman fell from the fourth floor while walking on the roof in West Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Police said they received a call around 7:05 in the morning that a woman is lying in an unconscious state.

The deceased identified as Sunita Singh was the resident of D Block Bharat Vihar. She was rushed to Rockland Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

During the initial investigation, it was found that the deceased was a diabetic patient and was under depression.

The investigation into the matter is underway. Further action will be taken by the probe officials after the post-mortem report.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 14:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements