Delhi: Woman falls from 4th floor, dies

A 55-year-old woman fell from the fourth floor while walking on the roof in West Delhi, police said on

Police said they received a call around 7:05 in the morning that a woman is lying in an

The deceased identified as was the resident of D Block Bharat Vihar. She was rushed to where she was declared brought dead.

During the initial investigation, it was found that the deceased was a diabetic patient and was under depression.

The investigation into the matter is underway. Further action will be taken by the probe officials after the post-mortem report.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)