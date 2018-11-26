26/11: US announces $ 5mn reward for info on attack, will press Pak to take action

US on Sunday expressed solidarity with the people of on the 10th anniversary of the terrorist attack and announced that will reward up to USD five million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual involved in planning or facilitating the 2008 attack.

"On behalf of the Government of the of America and all Americans, I express my solidarity with the people of and the city of on the 10th anniversary of the terrorist attack. We stand with the families and friends of the victims, whose loved ones were lost in this act of barbarism, including six American citizens. The barbarity of 26/11 shocked the entire world," Pompeo said in the press statement.

Pompeo further asserted that the US will call upon Pakistan, to uphold its obligation to implement sanctions against the terrorists responsible for this atrocity.

"It is an affront to the families of the victims that, after ten years, those who planned the Mumbai attack have still not been convicted for their involvement. We call upon all countries, particularly Pakistan, to uphold their obligations to implement sanctions against the terrorists responsible for this atrocity, including Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and its affiliates," Pompeo added.

"The is committed to seeing that those responsible for this attack face justice. The Rewards for Justice (RFJ) Program offers a new reward for up to USD five million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual who was involved in planning or facilitating the 2008 Mumbai attack," the statement added .

