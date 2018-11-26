26/11: US announces $ 5mn reward for info on attack, will press Pak to take action

-
ALSO READ
Terrorism is a global issue: Pompeo on 9/11 anniversary
Mumbai terror suspect received training in Pakistan: ATS
US calls upon Pakistan, others to implement UNSC sanctions against 26/11 perpetrators
India, Britain share assessment of global terror threats
Global terrorism deaths decreased 27% in 2017: US
-
US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo on Sunday expressed solidarity with the people of India on the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai terrorist attack and announced that Washington will reward up to USD five million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual involved in planning or facilitating the 2008 attack.
"On behalf of the Government of the United States of America and all Americans, I express my solidarity with the people of India and the city of Mumbai on the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai terrorist attack. We stand with the families and friends of the victims, whose loved ones were lost in this act of barbarism, including six American citizens. The barbarity of 26/11 shocked the entire world," Pompeo said in the press statement.
Pompeo further asserted that the US will call upon Pakistan, to uphold its UN Security Council obligation to implement sanctions against the terrorists responsible for this atrocity.
"It is an affront to the families of the victims that, after ten years, those who planned the Mumbai attack have still not been convicted for their involvement. We call upon all countries, particularly Pakistan, to uphold their UN Security Council obligations to implement sanctions against the terrorists responsible for this atrocity, including Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and its affiliates," Pompeo added.
"The United States is committed to seeing that those responsible for this attack face justice. The Department of State Rewards for Justice (RFJ) Program offers a new reward for up to USD five million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual who was involved in planning or facilitating the 2008 Mumbai attack," the statement added .
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU