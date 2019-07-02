28 Japanese Encephalitis deaths reported in Assam

Japanese Encephalitis has claimed 28 lives and 100 patients are being treated in different hospitals in Assam, said a senior official on Tuesday.

Dr Umesh Phangcho, Joint Director of health service and state program officer, said: "A four-member team has been formed with Ministry of Home Affairs Secretary Sanjeev Kumar heading it. They have visited the hospitals where the patients of AES have been admitted," said Dr Umesh Phangcho, Joint Director of health service and state program officer.

"The government is keeping a check over the state of AES in Assam and is taking all the necessary measures required to prevent it" he added.

For rehabilitation of JE disabled patients, the Centre has provided funds for the strengthening of two Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) departments at Dibrugarh Medical College and Guwahati Medical College.

JE is vector-borne encephalitis transmitted by Culex groups of mosquitoes. These mosquitoes breed mainly in rice fields and large water bodies rich in aquatic vegetations. Migratory birds along with pigs in the community play an important role in the transmission of JE from one area to other areas.

