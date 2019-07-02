Fadnavis orders probe into Malad, Pune wall collapse incidents

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday ordered a probe into incidents of the wall collapse in Malad and Pune due to rain which claimed lives of 24 people in total.

"In the Pune incident, 6 died and 4 were injured. They were from Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. The state government will give all the required assistance. We have ordered a probe in this matter. This wall was old and collapsed as a tree fell on it," Fadnavis said in the state assembly while speaking about Pune wall collapse incident.

Fadnavis has announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of bereaved in Malad wall collapse tragedy, in which 18 people lost their lives.

"Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad Wall Collapse incidence. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for speedy recovery of injured. Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of deceased," he tweeted early morning.

India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai and suburban parts in next 48 hours.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in Mumbai and suburban parts in next 48 hours, similar situation expected for Vidarbha and Marathwada. Advice tourists to not visit mountain areas since heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Maharashtra," Met Department said.

The Chief Minister said that the government is prepared to deal with the situation.

"High tide is expected at 12 noon, we will monitor the situation. Last night, Mumbai police received 1600-1700 tweets from people, they received immediate help. BMC Disaster Management worked the entire night. Heavy rainfall is expected in the next 2 days. We are prepared for it," Fadnavis said.

Rains and waterlogging have brought the state to its knees as the movement of traffic slowed down on all the major roads in the city. Cars and vehicles were stuck on waterlogged roads at various places.

