Kathua rape case: Mehbooba Mufti welcomes decision by Pathankot court

and former on Monday welcomed the judgment by the court which convicted six out of seven accused in connection with the Kathua rape and murder case.

"Welcome the judgment. High time we stop playing politics over a heinous crime where an 8-year-old child was drugged, raped repeatedly & then bludgeoned to Hope loopholes in our judicial system are not exploited and culprits get exemplary punishment," Mufti's wrote on

The case was related to the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe, who was abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed on January 10 last year.

Earlier, the in the court convicted Sanji Ram, two special police officers (SPOs) and Surender Verma, Tilak Raj, Anand Dutta, and Only Vishal, Sanjhi Ram's son has been acquitted.

The trial, which had begun in April 2018 against seven accused out of eight, concluded on June 3 last week.

The trial of a juvenile is yet to begin as the petition on his age is yet to be heard by the High Court.

The Crime Branch had arrested Sanji Ram, his son Vishal, juvenile nephew and his friend Anand Dutta, and two special police officers and

and Anand Dutta, who allegedly took Rs 4 lakh from and destroyed crucial evidence, were also arrested by the Crime Branch.

