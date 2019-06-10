Modi's August visit key to strengthening bilateral ties, says French Minister

French of State for and Foreign Affairs, Jean Baptiste Lemoyne, on Monday opined Narendra Modi's visit to in August this year will be crucial in strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Speaking to ANI, Lemoyne, who is in to lay the groundwork of Modi's visit to to attend the summit in Biarritz, said French was "happy" to invite the Indian

" Macron and Modi have a strong relationship personally and that is why he was happy to invite Modi to join the leaders meeting at the end of August," he said.

" could provide a very interesting experience for the work that will be done in terms of numeric. Modi's participation will be preceded by bilateral visit; that could be a very important moment in the relations," the French Minister added.

During Lemoyne's stint in India, he is scheduled to call on S "On behalf of the French government, he will congratulate Minister on his appointment," a statement issued by the read.

It added, "The meeting will focus on the further deepening of the Indo-French strategic partnership and its contribution to more stable and sustainable world governance."

The French Minister is also expected to and Industry, Hardeep Singh Puri, to discuss bilateral trade, investment, and cooperation in the field of urban affairs.

Lemoyne will later interact with Indian alumni of French higher education institutions in the fields of business administration, engineering, and design and students of the Alliance Francaise de

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)