4-5 people likely behind in viral video of miscreants damaging Hampi temple ruins: Bellary SP

After a video of miscreants purportedly damaging pillars in the temple ruins of went viral on social media, Bellary SP on Saturday said that four to five people were likely to be involved in it and assured that the accused would be arrested and prosecuted.

"There are likely 4-5 people involved in it. Accused will be arrested and prosecuted. I will not be able to give more information. We will speed up the inquiry," he told reporters.

Earlier in the day, locals staged a protest demanding adequate protection for the ancient monuments. They protested after the viral video of the miscreants damaging the pillars of the temple ruins, said to be in Hampi, began circulating on

The development comes just days after Magazine listed the World Heritage site as the second must-see place in 2019.

Hampi, an ancient village in is dotted with numerous ruined temple complexes from the It is believed to have been the country's richest city, which attracted traders from Persia and

