Maa, Maati, Manush not safe in WB: Rajnath Singh

-
ALSO READ
Trilochan Mahato murder: TMC leader's son arrested by WB CID
SC seeks WB govt's response on plea for CBI probe into killing of BJP workers
SC seeks report of WB on probe done in murder of 3 BJP workers
SC seeks Centre, WB Govt's reply on BJP workers murder
BJP booth level leader shot dead in West Bengal
-
Neither 'Maa' (Mother) nor 'Maati' (Soil) or 'Manush' (Human) is safe in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Saturday in an apparent dig at Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its famed slogan.
Addressing a public rally in West Bengal's Alipurduar, Rajnath Singh said, "When TMC government came into power, its leaders had talked about mother (maa), soil (maati) and human (maanush) but today neither the mother, nor the land or its people are safe. (Jab TMC ki sarkar bani, uss samay chunaav ke dauraan TMC ke netao ne maa, maati aur manush ki baat kahi thi.Lekin aaj halaat yahan pe aise ho gaye hain, na maa surakshit hai, na manush surakshit hai na maati surakshit hai)."
The minister said that there was no space for violence and killing in a democracy.
"BJP will not forget the death of 100 party workers. They were killed by the TMC. Those who have killed our brothers will not be spared," added the senior BJP leader.
In September last year, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shrishti Dhar Mahato's son Sandip Mahato was arrested by the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the murder of BJP worker Trilochan Mahato.
The body of Trilochan was found hanging from a tree in Balarampur's Khudigora jungle (West Bengal) on May 30, 2018. Three days after Trilochan's death, another BJP worker, named Dulal Kumar, was found hanging from a pole in the same district.
"We are not taught to kill people and we will not leave those who are involved in the killing of our members," the Home Minister added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU