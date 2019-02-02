Maa, Maati, Manush not safe in WB: Rajnath Singh

Neither 'Maa' (Mother) nor 'Maati' (Soil) or 'Manush' (Human) is safe in West Bengal, said here on Saturday in an apparent dig at (TMC) and its famed slogan.

Addressing a public rally in West Bengal's Alipurduar, said, "When TMC government came into power, its leaders had talked about mother (maa), soil (maati) and human (maanush) but today neither the mother, nor the land or its people are safe. (Jab TMC ki sarkar bani, uss samay chunaav ke dauraan TMC ke netao ne maa, maati aur manush ki baat kahi thi.Lekin aaj halaat yahan pe aise ho gaye hain, na maa surakshit hai, na manush surakshit hai na maati surakshit hai)."

The said that there was no space for violence and killing in a democracy.

"BJP will not forget the death of 100 party workers. They were killed by the TMC. Those who have killed our brothers will not be spared," added the senior BJP

In September last year, (TMC) Shrishti Dhar Mahato's son was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the murder of

The body of Trilochan was found hanging from a tree in Balarampur's (West Bengal) on May 30, 2018. Three days after Trilochan's death, another BJP worker, named Dulal Kumar, was found hanging from a pole in the same district.

"We are not taught to kill people and we will not leave those who are involved in the killing of our members," the Home added.

