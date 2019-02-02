2019 elections in between nationalist and 'anti-Bharat' forces : Yogi Adityanath

-
Addressing a rally of BJP workers ahead of the Lok Sabha elections here on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said the upcoming general elections in the country will be a face-off between good governance and nationalist forces on one side and anti-Bharat forces on the other.
" In the 2019 elections on one side there are forces working for nationalism, development and good governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi while on the other side there are forces that are trying to loot, breach the country's security, are anti-Bharat and those who divide people on the basis of caste," said Yogi Adityanath.
Addressing a rally of booth-level workers in which BJP president Amit Shah was also present, the UP chief minister said the mission of BJP in the coming elections was to win over 74 seats in the state.
"In 2014 we got 73 seats in Uttar Pradesh, our aim in 2019 elections is to get 74 plus seats," Yogi Adityanath said.
He said that the BJP booth level workers were devoted to "Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot" and soon every family in the region will say "Mera Parivar, BJP Parivar" (My family is BJP family).
