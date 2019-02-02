2019 elections in between nationalist and 'anti-Bharat' forces : Yogi Adityanath

Addressing a rally of workers ahead of the elections here on Saturday, has said the upcoming in the country will be a face-off between good governance and nationalist forces on one side and anti-Bharat forces on the other.

" In the 2019 elections on one side there are forces working for nationalism, development and good governance under while on the other side there are forces that are trying to loot, breach the country's security, are anti-Bharat and those who divide people on the basis of caste," said

Addressing a rally of booth-level workers in which was also present, the UP said the mission of in the coming elections was to win over 74 seats in the state.

"In 2014 we got 73 seats in Uttar Pradesh, our aim in 2019 elections is to get 74 plus seats," said.

He said that the BJP booth level workers were devoted to "Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot" and soon every family in the region will say "Mera Parivar, BJP Parivar" (My family is BJP family).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)