40 injured in Kabul truck bomb blast

Business Standard

ANI  |  Kabul [Afghanistan] 

40 people have been injured in a powerful truck bomb explosion that rocked the Green Village compound here on Monday, a place mostly habited by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and foreigners.

Tolo News quoted the Afghan Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) as confirming that at least 40 people were wounded in the blast and have been shifted to hospitals for medical treatment.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish further added that the explosion which took place in Kabul's Police Division 9, damaged many houses near that area.

However, the local police did not report any deaths so far.

Investigations are still underway.

