40 injured in Kabul truck bomb blast

40 people have been injured in a powerful truck bomb explosion that rocked the Green Village compound here on Monday, a place mostly habited by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and foreigners.

Tolo News quoted the (MoPH) as confirming that at least 40 people were wounded in the blast and have been shifted to hospitals for medical treatment.

further added that the explosion which took place in 9, damaged many houses near that area.

However, the local police did not report any deaths so far.

Investigations are still underway.

