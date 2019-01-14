MBS acknowledges need to hold Khashoggi's killers accountable

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has acknowledged that the killers of journalist Jamal Khashoggi need to be held accountable.
According to Al Jazeera, after the meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince and King Salman, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, "They reiterated their commitment and acknowledged that this accountability needs to take place."
Pompeo is on an eight-day tour to eight countries including Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia held the initial hearing in the Khashoggi murder case, wherein the public prosecutor sought the death penalty for five of the 11 accused of their alleged direct involvement in the murder.
In December, the US Senate approved a resolution to hold MBS responsible for Khashoggi's death at the Saudi consular premises in Istanbul on October 2.
Saudi Arabia has strongly refuted the involvement of the prince in the murder, despite a Central Intelligence Agency report which pointed to his hand in the killing.
