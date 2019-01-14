MBS acknowledges need to hold Khashoggi's killers accountable

Saudi Crown has acknowledged that the killers of need to be held accountable.

According to Al Jazeera, after the meeting with the Saudi Crown and King Salman, said, "They reiterated their commitment and acknowledged that this accountability needs to take place."

Pompeo is on an eight-day tour to eight countries including Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and

Meanwhile, held the initial hearing in the murder case, wherein the sought the death penalty for five of the 11 accused of their alleged direct involvement in the murder.

In December, the US Senate approved a resolution to hold MBS responsible for Khashoggi's death at the Saudi consular premises in on October 2.

has strongly refuted the involvement of the in the murder, despite a report which pointed to his hand in the killing.

