on Monday said that she was looking forward to quick results over Britain's withdrawal from the (EU) while opposing a second referendum over the issue.

Al Jazeera quoted the British Prime Minister, who was addressing a gathering at a factory in the northern city of in Staffordshire, as saying: "What is important is that we deliver on the result of the referendum."

also added that if the Parliamentarians tried to reject her deal of exiting the EU, then they would have to either leave without making a deal or not leave EU at all.

The British parliamentarians are set to vote on the government's deal on Tuesday (January 15).

In 2016, over 50 per cent of the UK electorate voted to leave the EU, following which the had triggered Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, beginning the country's process of exiting the European bloc.

According to the withdrawal agreement, the UK is scheduled to leave the bloc on March 29, 2019, after which it will move into a 21-month long transitional period with the EU.

May, who dismissed the prospects of a second referendum, had halted the on the deal on December 10 last year to put forth concerns voiced by British MPs with her European counterparts.

She made a whirlwind trip to the EU, visiting Germany, the and to meet with European leaders for the same. However, the (EUCO) reiterated that the deal will not be renegotiated.

The British also survived a no-confidence motion initiated by her disgruntled lawmakers of the over her handling of the negotiations.

At present, is facing a crunch in the Parliamentary votes on her government's deal to leave the EU, as some of the members of the are in favour of a complete break with the EU, while the others are demanding either a second referendum or a light break with the EU, maintaining key economic and policy structures, Al Jazeera reported.

