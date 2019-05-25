5.0 magnitude quake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

-
An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale shook Andaman Islands region in the wee hours of Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The quake struck at around 2:52 am and was situated at a depth of 10 kilometres, the IMD said.
No casualties, injuries or damage to property has been reported so far.
The region prone to frequent earthquakes was jolted by 4.1 and 5.6 intensity quakes on May 21 and May 22, respectively.
