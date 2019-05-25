5.0 magnitude quake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale shook region in the wee hours of Saturday, the (IMD) said.

The quake struck at around 2:52 am and was situated at a depth of 10 kilometres, the IMD said.

No casualties, injuries or damage to property has been reported so far.

The region prone to frequent earthquakes was jolted by 4.1 and 5.6 intensity quakes on May 21 and May 22, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)