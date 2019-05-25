Ravi Kishan meets Yogi Adityanath after winning Gorakhpur LS seat

Ravi Kishan, who won the elections from seat, met here on Friday.

The seat was represented by Adityanath for five terms since 1998 until of won the seat in a by-poll last year. The seat was vacated by Adityanath when he became the in 2017.

brought seat back into the BJP's kitty and termed his win as "the victory of truth". The Bhojpuri film defeated Rambhual Nishad of (SP) by a margin of 3,01,664 votes.

Talking to ANI, the said, "This is a victory of truth, I thank people of Gorakhpur for the mandate."

"I also thank Yogi Adityanath, and for their belief in me," added Kishan.

He termed it a "huge victory reflective of the fact that from now onwards the caste-based politics is over".

Kishan had contested and lost from Jaunpur seat during 2014 on a ticket. The joined BJP two years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)