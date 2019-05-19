59.38 per cent voting in MP till 4 pm

A voter turnout of 59.38 per cent was recorded till 4 pm in eight seats of on Sunday, the (ECI) has said.

According to the ECI, Dewas recorded 63.88 pc voting, Ujjain 58.76 pc, Mandsour 62.52 pc, Ratlam 59.73 pc, Dhar 58.69 pc, 54.55 pc, Khargone 59.95 pc, and Khandwa 58.56 pc.

From Dewas, BJP has fielded Mahendra Singh Solanki, while has put up Prahlad Singh Tipaniya. In Ujjain, is in the fray on BJP ticket and Babulal Malviya from the

In Mandsour seat, the BJP has reposed faith in Sudheer Gupta, while has fielded former

In Ratlam, Guman Singh Damor is in the fray on BJP ticket, while Kantilal Bhuria is trying his luck as a Congress candidate.

In Dhar seat, BJP has fielded Chattarsingh Darbar, who is pitted against Girwal Dinesh of the Congress.

The prestigious seat of Indore, which was represented by for many terms, is witnessing a fight between BJP's and of the Congress party.

In Khargone seat, Gajendra Umrao Singh Patel of BJP is facing Govind Mujalda of the Congress party.

In Khandwa, BJP has fielded Nandkumar Singh Chouhan, who is facing former Union and Congress candidate

The counting of votes polled for 542 Lok Sabha seats in seven phases, beginning April 11 and ending on May 19, will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)