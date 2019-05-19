59.38 per cent voting in MP till 4 pm

-
A voter turnout of 59.38 per cent was recorded till 4 pm in eight Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has said.
According to the ECI, Dewas recorded 63.88 pc voting, Ujjain 58.76 pc, Mandsour 62.52 pc, Ratlam 59.73 pc, Dhar 58.69 pc, Indore 54.55 pc, Khargone 59.95 pc, and Khandwa 58.56 pc.
From Dewas, BJP has fielded Mahendra Singh Solanki, while Congress has put up Prahlad Singh Tipaniya. In Ujjain, Anil Firojiya is in the fray on BJP ticket and Babulal Malviya from the Congress.
In Mandsour Lok Sabha seat, the BJP has reposed faith in Sudheer Gupta, while Congress has fielded former MP Meenakshi Natarajan.
In Ratlam, Guman Singh Damor is in the fray on BJP ticket, while Kantilal Bhuria is trying his luck as a Congress candidate.
In Dhar seat, BJP has fielded Chattarsingh Darbar, who is pitted against Girwal Dinesh of the Congress.
The prestigious seat of Indore, which was represented by Sumitra Mahajan for many terms, is witnessing a fight between BJP's Shankar Lalwani and Pankaj Sanghvi of the Congress party.
In Khargone Lok Sabha seat, Gajendra Umrao Singh Patel of BJP is facing Govind Mujalda of the Congress party.
In Khandwa, BJP has fielded Nandkumar Singh Chouhan, who is facing former Union Minister and Congress candidate Arun Yadav.
The counting of votes polled for 542 Lok Sabha seats in seven phases, beginning April 11 and ending on May 19, will take place on May 23.
