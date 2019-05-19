LS Polls: 64.81 pc voter turnout till 4 pm in Jharkhand

An estimated voter turnout of 64.81 per cent was recorded till 4 pm on Sunday in three parliamentary constituencies in Jharkhand, the (ECI) has said.

According to the ECI figures, voting per cent was the highest in Rajmahal parliamentary constituency (59.34 per cent) followed by Dumka (56.66 per cent) and Godda (53.70 per cent).

Dumka and Rajmahal constituencies are two reserved constituencies undergoing polling in this phase. Godda is a general category constituency.

The bigwigs whose fate will be decided in the election today are Gopin Soren, Vijay Kumar Hansdak, Baidhnath Pahadiya, Sunil Soren, Sibhu Soren, Arjun Pujahar, Nishikant Dubey, Zaffar Obaid, and

The final phase of polling is currently underway in 59 parliamentary constituencies spread over seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.

