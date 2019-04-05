Sumitra Majahan not contest LS polls, says BJP free to name candidate from Indore

Speaker on Friday announced her decision not to contest the and said that BJP is free to name a candidate from parliamentary constituency.

In a press statement, Mahajan, an eight-time (MP) from Indore, said that the reason behind the decision was the delay in announcing the BJP candidate from the seat.

"BJP has not declared its candidate from Why this state of indecision? Possibly the party has some hesitation in taking a decision. Even though I had a discussion with the leadership long back and left the decision to the party, it seems they are still in a dilemma. Therefore, I announce that I will not contest the polls and the party is free to decide, without any hesitation," she said.

Reacting to Mahajan's decision, said, "Sumitra tai is our senior leader. She has refused to contest the elections; hence, we are looking for a candidate."

Apart from Mahajan, senior BJP leaders like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalraj Mishra, and BC Khanduri have announced that they will not to contest the polls.

In Madhya Pradesh, polling will take place in four phases on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Indore parliamentary constituency will vote on May 19. Counting of votes will held on May 23.

