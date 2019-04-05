Sumitra Majahan not contest LS polls, says BJP free to name candidate from Indore

-
ALSO READ
It is good if Malini Gaur is chosen over me: Sumitra Mahajan
Sumitra Mahajan not to contest Lok Sabha elections
LS Speaker returns protocol vehicles, security staff
Indore LS ticket suspense continues, Mahajan attends meetings
Sumitra Mahajan not to contest LS polls, says have freed party to make its choice
-
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Friday announced her decision not to contest the general elections and said that BJP is free to name a candidate from Indore parliamentary constituency.
In a press statement, Mahajan, an eight-time Member of Parliament (MP) from Indore, said that the reason behind the decision was the delay in announcing the BJP candidate from the Indore seat.
"BJP has not declared its candidate from Indore. Why this state of indecision? Possibly the party has some hesitation in taking a decision. Even though I had a discussion with the leadership long back and left the decision to the party, it seems they are still in a dilemma. Therefore, I announce that I will not contest the Lok Sabha polls and the party is free to decide, without any hesitation," she said.
Reacting to Mahajan's decision, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Sumitra tai is our senior leader. She has refused to contest the elections; hence, we are looking for a candidate."
Apart from Mahajan, senior BJP leaders like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalraj Mishra, and BC Khanduri have announced that they will not to contest the polls.
In Madhya Pradesh, polling will take place in four phases on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Indore parliamentary constituency will vote on May 19. Counting of votes will held on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU