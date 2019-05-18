6.0 magnitude quake rocks Papua New Guinea

An measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale rocked the New Ireland region late on Friday night, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

"Prelim M6.0 New Ireland region, May-17 22:37 UTC," the agency tweeted.

The quake struck at a depth of 27.4 kilometres. No casualties or destruction of property has been reported in the aftermath of the quake.

No aftershocks have been recorded either and there has been no tsunami warning.

The agency outlines that twenty-two 7.5 magnitude earthquakes have been recorded in the New Guinea region since 1900.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)