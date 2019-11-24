JUST IN
6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Alaska

ANI  |  US 

An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck the Andreanof Islands here in the wee hours of Sunday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.

"Prelim M6.3 Earthquake Andrean of Islands, Aleutian Islands, Alaska Nov-24 00:54 UTC," the agency tweeted.

It struck at a depth of 25.1 kilometres. The USGS has alerted citizens to be ready for more earthquakes or aftershocks. No tsunami warning or advisory has been issued.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties yet either.

First Published: Sun, November 24 2019. 08:23 IST

