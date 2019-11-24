Afghanistan: 2 soldiers, 24 terrorists killed during clashes in Jowzjan

Two members of Afghan security forces and 24 terrorists were killed in an armed conflict between the two sides in Afghanistan's northern province of Jowzjan, the provincial government said on Saturday.

The clashes occurred in Darzab district during a "cleanup operation" by the Afghan security forces on Friday night and also left 16 terrorists wounded, provincial government spokesperson Maruf Haazar told Xinhua news agency.

Eight terrorists killed in the operation belonged to Taliban's commando force Sara Qeta, the spokesperson said, adding that no civilians were hurt during clashes.

The Taliban has not made any comment on the report yet.

