65-year-old jumps in front of Metro, dies

A 65-year-old man died after allegedly jumping in front of the Metro train here on Wednesday.

"The incident occurred around 11:57 am in the morning at the on the Blue Line of the Metro. He jumped on the track and got hit," said Anil Mittal, (PRO), Police.

"He suffered serious injuries and succumbed to them later," Mittal added.

However, the identification of the deceased has not been possible. "No ID card has been recovered from the dead body," the police said. Further investigation is underway.

