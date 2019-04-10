65-year-old jumps in front of Metro, dies

A 65-year-old man died after allegedly jumping in front of the Delhi Metro train here on Wednesday.
"The incident occurred around 11:57 am in the morning at the Ramesh Nagar Metro Station on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro. He jumped on the track and got hit," said Anil Mittal, Additional Public Relations Officer (PRO), Delhi Police.
"He suffered serious injuries and succumbed to them later," Mittal added.
However, the identification of the deceased has not been possible. "No ID card has been recovered from the dead body," the police said. Further investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
