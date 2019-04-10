SC has accepted that there is some form of corruption in Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi

on Wednesday said that the has accepted that there is some form of corruption in the deal.

" has accepted that there is some form of corruption in the deal and that 'Chowkidar Ne Chori Karwayi Hai," Rahul told after filing his nomination for Amethi Lok Sabha seat here.

His comment came after the earlier today dismissed the Centre's preliminary objections claiming 'privilege' over three documents cited in petitions seeking review of the December 14 verdict on the fighter jet deal.

In a unanimous judgement, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed allowed the admissibility of the three documents and said that the review pleas will be heard on merits.

"We deem it proper to dismiss preliminary objections and hold and affirm the review petitions will be adjudicated on the basis of relevance of the three documents whose admissibility was questioned by respondents," Justice Gogoi said.

The bench said the date of hearing the review pleas will be decided later.

The review petitions were filed against the apex court's December 14 judgement refusing to order a probe into the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from

Arun Shourie, who is among the petitioners seeking review of the Rafale verdict, said, "Our argument was that because the documents relate to defence. You must examine them. You asked for the evidence and we have provided it. So the court has accepted our pleas and rejected the arguments of the government."

The Centre had claimed "privilege" over the Rafale documents and their admissibility as evidence in the case.

