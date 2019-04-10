Vikram Nath appointed as first Chief Justice of new Andhra Pradesh High Court

-
Justice Vikram Nath, the senior most judge of Allahabad High Court, was appointed on Wednesday as the first Chief Justice of the newly-constituted Andhra Pradesh High Court.
The collegium of Supreme Court comprising of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi besides Judges S A Bobde and N V Ramana recommended the name of Justice Vikram Nath.
The new Andhra Pradesh High court was established on January 1 this year following the division of a combined high court of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Justice Nath obtained a law degree in 1986 and enrolled as a practising lawyer in Allahabad. In 2004, he was appointed as additional judge of Allahabad High court and was elevated to the post of a permanent judge in 2006.
