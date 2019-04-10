JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

SC has accepted that there is some form of corruption in Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi
Business Standard

Vikram Nath appointed as first Chief Justice of new Andhra Pradesh High Court

ANI  |  General News 

Justice Vikram Nath, the senior most judge of Allahabad High Court, was appointed on Wednesday as the first Chief Justice of the newly-constituted Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The collegium of Supreme Court comprising of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi besides Judges S A Bobde and N V Ramana recommended the name of Justice Vikram Nath.

The new Andhra Pradesh High court was established on January 1 this year following the division of a combined high court of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Justice Nath obtained a law degree in 1986 and enrolled as a practising lawyer in Allahabad. In 2004, he was appointed as additional judge of Allahabad High court and was elevated to the post of a permanent judge in 2006.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 10 2019. 17:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU