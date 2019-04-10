Vikram Nath appointed as first Chief Justice of new Andhra Pradesh High Court

Justice Vikram Nath, the senior most of High Court, was appointed on Wednesday as the first of the newly-constituted High Court.

The collegium of comprising of of India Ranjan Gogoi besides Bobde and N V Ramana recommended the name of Justice

The new High court was established on January 1 this year following the division of a combined high and

Justice Nath obtained a in 1986 and enrolled as a practising in In 2004, he was appointed as of High court and was elevated to the post of a in 2006.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)