7 people shot at, 1 killed as gunman opens fire in Baltimore

At least one person lost his life when an unidentified gunman opened fire in a neighbourhood in southwest on Sunday evening, police said.

quoted as saying that the incident took place on the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue in Baltimore,

The noted that in the incident, reported after 5 p.m., around seven people were indiscriminately shot at.

One person was found dead near Perkins Square Baptist Church, while the six others, including men and women, were shifted to the hospital.

However, no additional details of the shootings have been reported.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)