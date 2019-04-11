72.16 % polling in Jammu and over 35 % in Baramulla in J-K.

In the first phase of polling in and Kashmir, 72.16 per cent of polling took place for the parliamentary constituency while over 35 per cent polling was witnessed for the parliamentary constituency.

The parliamentary constituency, which covers four districts, Samba witnessed the highest poll percentage (over 73 per cent) followed by Jammu, Poonch and Rajouri respectively. In the last general elections, the poll percentage for the Jammu Lok Sabha seat was 69.17 per cent.

For the constituency the poll percentage recorded at 35.01 per cent which is less than that recorded in last Lok Sabha polls when 38.5 per cent votes were polled in Lok Sabha seat.

In the constituency, the highest poll percentage was recorded in district at over 47 per cent, followed by Bandipora (over 30 per cent) and Baramulla (over 22 per cent).

Army troops who are deployed in Siachen and along the LoC cast their vote through ballot papers.

had provided the facility to the troops deployed in remote areas to download ballot papers online, vote and forward the ballot papers to their respective Electoral Returning Officers through the post.

The Lok Saha elections are being held at a time when the state is under President's rule after the fall of Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP combine government following the withdrawal of support to it by the BJP in June 2018.

Voting for six Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held in five phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6. Counting will be done on May 23.

