Satya Pal Malik is BJP's Governor, not people of J-K: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah on Thursday slammed Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, accusing him of working for the BJP, and not for the people of the state.
"The Governor sitting in Jammu and Kashmir is BJP's Governor and not the people of the state... He does not even know when an order from Delhi comes that highway should be closed for two days every week... They should keep in mind that we are not their slaves. If they want to force slavery on us, then they should stay ready, whatever will happen here even we won't be able to control it," Abdullah said at an event here.
According to the order passed by Governor Satya Pal Malik, a stringent restriction has been put on the movement of civilian traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway for two days in a week for better and smooth movement of military convoys.
The restrictions were imposed after a CRPF convoy was attacked by a suicide car bomber on the National Highway in Pulwama district, killing 40 personnel on February 14. Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) had claimed the responsibility for the attack.
