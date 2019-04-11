Gautam Gambhir slams Mehbooba Mufti for her alleged anti-national remarks

and former on Thursday slammed the People's (PDP) and former and Chief Minister for her alleged anti- remarks.

" blocked me on but how will she block 125 crore patriots. Her dream to break will not be successful," Gambhir said while talking to reporters after addressing an election rally here.

He was present in Udhampur to campaign for BJP in the PMO, Dr

Earlier while addressing a rally here, Gambhir had said, "From to Kanyakumari, the country is one and we will not allow any power to break our country."

The who recently joined the BJP also slammed the Conference (NC) leader for his comments to have and in the state of and

"Those who want do not want the development of our country. The dream of will never turn into a reality," Gambhir said.

The elections for six Lok Sabha seats in the state are scheduled to be conducted in five phases beginning from April 11. The results will be declared on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)