9 killed in plane crash in Hawaii

Nine people including passengers and crew were killed on Friday after their plane crashed near an airfield in Hawaii during a skydiving trip, CNN reported.
The Beechcraft BE65 twin-engine plane crashed while taking off at Dillingham Airfield on Oahu's north shore, said US Federal Aviation Administration.
"Upon arrival, we saw the plane fully engulfed in fire," Honolulu Fire Chief Manuel Neves told reporters on the scene.
"The first crews on scene extinguished the fire," he added.
"I am closely following the tragic developments out of Dillingham Airfield this evening," Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell tweeted.
"At this time our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims," he added.
