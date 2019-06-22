UK: Jihadi Jack's parents found guilty of funding terrorism

The parents of a Muslim convert, popularly known as 'Jihadi Jack', were on Saturday found guilty of funding after they sent money to their son in

and from sent approximately USD 284 in September 2015 to their son who fled to to join the Islamic State (IS).

However, the couple has been acquited of sending around $1900 to Jack in December 2015.

They have received 15 months imprisonment which has been suspended for 12 months.

Dubbed Jihadi Jack, Jack converted to at the age of 16. In 2014, he dropped out for his school in and moved to to join the IS.

He then married an Iraqi woman and had a son.

In 2017, he left the IS but was captured and is in in

