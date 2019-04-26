AAP alleges Gautam Gambhir has two voter IDs, Kejriwal asks people not to waste their vote

Minutes after Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) East Lok Sabha candidate, Atishi, alleged that the BJP candidate has two voter IDs of two separate constituencies of and will soon be disqualified for the same, CM took to and urged people not waste their vote.

"Voters shud not waste their vote on someone who will get disqualified soon," the tweeted.

at around 2 pm today on also urged the citizens not to cast their ballot in favour of Gambhir asserting that he will be disqualified soon.

"My appeal to the citizens of East Delhi Lok Sabha - pls don't waste your vote by voting for @GautamGambhir; he is going to get disqualified sooner or later for having two Voter ID cards! apnaa vott vyrth naa kreN! #GambhirApradh," she said.

Delhi which has seven Lok Sabha seats will go polls on April 12 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23.

