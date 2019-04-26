Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi joins BJP

Popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of BJP North West Delhi candidate Hans Raj Hans and union minister Vijay Goel.
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir were also present at the event when 'Tunak tunak tun' singer joined the party.
Daler Mehndi's daughter is married to a son of Hans Raj Hans.
A few days ago, the party has also given a ticket to Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans to contest Lok Sabha polls from the North West Delhi constituency. Hans has replaced MP Udit Raj.
