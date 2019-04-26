Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi joins BJP

Popular Punjabi on Friday joined the (BJP) in presence of BJP North West candidate Hans and

BJP chief and cricketer-turned-politician were also present at the event when 'Tunak tunak tun' joined the party.

Daler Mehndi's daughter is married to a son of Hans.

A few days ago, the party has also given a ticket to Sufi Hans to contest Lok Sabha polls from the North West constituency. Hans has replaced

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)