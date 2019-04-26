Parkash Singh Badal compares PM Modi-Rahul election battle to one between elephant, ant

In the wake of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, upped the ante by comparing the battle between and to one between an elephant and ant.

Speaking to ANI in on Friday, the 91-old-leader said, "People of need to think who they want as their Who can fight Modi in a battle? This Gandhi? That would be like a battle between an elephant and an ant. That will be the extent of difference between the two."

When asked about the United Opposition (Mahagathbandhan) fighting against the BJP, Badal said, "Mahagathbatdhan can also break. Loop by loop the knots can be loosened. They are yet to decide how many prime ministerial candidates will be there."

Talking about his alliance with the BJP, Badal said that his political quarter in the past and in the present will continue to support BJP.

" is one of oldest political parties of We do not have a political relationship with BJP but a pure relation. We were the first one to support BJP in the past and we will continue to do so in the coming years."

is a part of the BJP-led NDA. Badal had come to to meet PM Modi at the nomination-filing centre in the Rifle Club, today.

will go to polls on May 19 in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)