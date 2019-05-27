AAP appoints Sanjay Singh as Odisha in-charge

Senior leader and MP was on Monday appointed in-charge of party's affairs in Odisha. He will take over from leader

The leader is already in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, and

The of the party presided by convenor met today and deliberated on a host of issues. Several decisions regarding the organisation of the party were made, the party said in a statement.

"In the meeting, a proposal was made to make the Odisha in-charge which was unanimously accepted," the party said.

AAP drew a blank in in the recently held Lok Sabha polls where it is the ruling party. It could win just one seat in as against four in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)