AAP appoints Sanjay Singh as Odisha in-charge

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was on Monday appointed in-charge of party's affairs in Odisha. He will take over from AAP leader Khemchand Jagirdar.
The AAP leader is already in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan.
The Political Affairs Committee of the party presided by AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal met today and deliberated on a host of issues. Several decisions regarding the organisation of the party were made, the party said in a statement.
"In the meeting, a proposal was made to make Sanjay Singh the Odisha in-charge which was unanimously accepted," the party said.
AAP drew a blank in Delhi in the recently held Lok Sabha polls where it is the ruling party. It could win just one seat in Punjab as against four in 2014.
