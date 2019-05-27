DRDO successfully test fires new version of Akash air defence missile

DRDO on Monday successfully test fired the new version of the surface to air defence missile system with a new indigenously-developed seeker.

The missile was test-fired in Balasore off the Odisha coast.

This is the second successful test of the missile in last two days as a successful test was done by them on Saturday also.

This is a new version of the missile fitted with an indigenous seeker.

missile is a medium range Surface to Air Missile with multi-target engagement capability.

The missile was developed as part of Integrated Guided-Missile Development Programme (IGMDP) other than Nag, Agni, Trishul, and Prithvi

The supersonic missile has a range of around 25 km and up to the altitude of 18,000m.

The missile uses for the booster and ramjet-rocket propulsion for the sustainer phase. The missile system is said to be highly mobile.

Several variants of the missile- Akash MK1, Akash-MK2 with improved accuracy and higher ranges are under development by the and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The Akash missile system was formally inducted into the Indian on July 10, 2015, and in on May 5, 2015. In September that year, the cleared seven additional squadrons of the missile for the

However, the missile system has been bogged in controversies with a (CAG) report in 2017 stating that as many as 30 per cent of the failed when tested.

The too had said in 2017 that the missile does not meet its operational requirements due to higher reaction time.

is slowly plugging holes in its air-defence elements by developing advanced surface-to-air missile named MRSAM- Medium Range Surface to Air Missile in collaboration with

Besides that, five regiments of renowned S-400 air defence system are under procurement from The delivery is slated to begin in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)