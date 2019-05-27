Ludhiana: Minor boy 'stamped' on arm for failing to pay school fee

In a shocking incident, a student of Class 7 was stamped on his arm as his parents failed to pay school fees for two months.

After the student was sent home with a defaulter stamp on his arm, the parents arrived at the school and lodged a complaint, following which the district department swung into action.

While district administration has constituted a committee, the school principal claimed that the issue has been resolved.

Shama Duggal, School Principal, said, "The issue has been resolved. We have spoken to the parents. A has put the stamp. The had asked for the notebook to put the stamp but the child did not have it, he offered his hand and the stamped it instead. This was a mistake and shouldn't have happened."

She also said that a meeting of teachers will be held to make sure such an incident is not repeated.

"I will call a meeting of all the teachers and would tell them to not to do anything which can hurt the student or the parent. The teacher who had done it has already apologised to the parents," said Duggal.

Jagdev Singh, a member of the district department committee looking into the incident, said, "A student was stamped for not paying fees. We have called the parents and principal. The school has given a written apology to the parents. The higher authorities will decide on future action."

The school is affiliated to PSE board and runs classes from nursery to class 10.

