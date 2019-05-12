AAP candidate Raghav Chadha alleges "bogus voting" in Delhi

AAP's candidate accused BJP workers of casting "bogus votes" in during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday.

"We allege that in Aruna Asaf Ali school booth in Tughlaqabad extension under legislative assembly constituency in parliamentary constituency, there is widespread bogus voting being employed by BJP," said Chadha.

"There is one person who was caught by us voting continuously in the booth. People want to get rid of as they are fed up of his abusive behaviour. Due to this factor, BJP is employing unfair means but we would not allow this to continue. The person who was engaged in bogus voting has been caught and the employed at the booth who was lax in carrying out his duty has been removed from here," he added.

The leader alleged malpractices being employed by BJP several times. In a tweet on May 10, Chadha had said, "BJP goons distributing liquor in Girinagar (Kalkaji Vidhansabha) caught red-handed, along with bottles of liquor. Hope police will take strictest possible action."

Chadha is contesting from constituency against BJP candidate

Polling began at 7 am across the seven states and will continue till 6 pm. The seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha election will take place on May 19 and counting of votes will be held on May 23.

