West Bengal poll percentage highest at 63.09 till 3 pm

Highest polling percentage was recorded in West Bengal till 3 pm in the sixth phase of seven-phased Lok Sabha elections on Sunday. The poll percentage recorded in the state till 3 pm by the Election commission of India (ECI) was 63.09.
Voting takes place today on eight parliamentary constituencies in the state -- Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur. Apart from this, the re-polling is being conducted at booth number 116 in Barrackpore parliamentary constituency and booth number 110 in Arambag Lok Sabha seat in the state.
As per the ECI, the overall voting in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls in all seven states till 3 pm was 46.52 per cent. Jharkhand has recorded 54.09 per cent voting till 3 pm.
Earlier today, the BJP accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers of attacking BJP candidate from Ghatal, Bharati Ghosh's convoy and obstructing her entry into a polling booth in Keshpur.
West Bengal unit BJP chief Dilip Ghosh alleged that TMC goons had been threatening BJP workers since Saturday, and today stopped his party workers from going inside a polling booth in West Medinipur's Rampura to cast their votes.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
