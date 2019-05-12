West Bengal poll percentage highest at 63.09 till 3 pm

Highest polling percentage was recorded in till 3 pm in the sixth phase of seven-phased elections on Sunday. The poll percentage recorded in the state till 3 pm by the of (ECI) was 63.09.

Voting takes place today on eight parliamentary constituencies in the state -- Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur. Apart from this, the re-polling is being conducted at booth number 116 in parliamentary constituency and booth number 110 in Arambag seat in the state.

As per the ECI, the overall voting in the sixth phase of polls in all seven states till 3 pm was 46.52 per cent. has recorded 54.09 per cent voting till 3 pm.

Earlier today, the BJP accused (TMC) workers of attacking BJP candidate from Ghatal, Bharati Ghosh's convoy and obstructing her entry into a polling booth in Keshpur.

alleged that TMC goons had been threatening BJP workers since Saturday, and today stopped his party workers from going inside a polling booth in West Medinipur's Rampura to cast their votes.

