AAP demands fast-tracking of harassment case related to its female member

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) women wing on Thursday came out in support of Cecille Lee Rodrigues, who has allegedly been subjected to constant online harassment, demanding fast-tracking of investigation and prosecution of the offender.

Rodrigue, who was AAP candidate for Goa's Taleigao constituency in 2017, was allegedly harassed by Estonio Almeida.

AAP woman leader Patricia Fernandes said that police should have prosecuted Almeida and sent him to jail as there are many such cases against him.

"It has now come to light that a case of assault was registered against Almeida in 2015 under Sections 354 and 509 of IPC, for physically assaulting a girl in Taleigao, after she rejected his advances and physical stalking. The victim has not received any justice. Cases of women's harassment both online and offline should be fast-tracked," said Fernandes in a statement.

Fernandes said the accused has stalked Rodrigues consistently, and her case is one of many, where victims have not come forward to report such abuse.

"We stand in complete support and solidarity with Rodrigues for her courageous step of bringing this chronic issue in the public along with all other victims of this predator. We are waiting to see how the police move in this case," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)